Hamilton Hammers Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







HAMILTON, ON - As anticipation builds for the return of professional hockey to Hamilton, the Hamilton Hammers today announced that season ticket memberships are now on sale to the public.

Following the release of the 2026-27 schedule and unveiling of the club's inaugural jerseys earlier this month, fans can now secure their place in history at TD Coliseum this fall. The Hammers will open their American Hockey League season on the road against the Belleville Senators on October 2, before hosting the Toronto Marlies in the club's inaugural home opener Friday, October 9.

"Today is another exciting step towards Opening Night and the return of professional hockey to Hamilton," said Nick DeLuco, SVP & General Manager, TD Coliseum. "Our season ticket members will play an important role in shaping the identity of this team from day one. Being a founding member is about more than securing the best seat in the building, it's about becoming part of something that will leave a lasting mark on our city. We can't wait to welcome our fans to the TD Coliseum this October and create an unforgettable home-ice advantage together."

Season ticket members will receive the best available seating locations, a reserved seat for every regular season home game, and the best value on Hammers hockey, with significant savings compared to single-game ticket prices. Memberships include flexible payment plans, exclusive member events, merchandise discounts, priority access to playoff tickets, ticket exchange privileges, founding member gift, and more.

Season ticket packages start at only $875, inclusive of all fees and taxes. Fans can learn more, connect with a team representative, and purchase memberships by visiting HamiltonHammers.com.

Fans can also pre-order official Hamilton Hammers jerseys by visiting Shop.HamiltonHammers.com and be ready for opening night.

Additional details about promotional nights, giveaways, theme games and special events will be announced later this summer.







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