Ryan O'Hara, Owen Flores, and Mattias Sholl Sign with Ontario Reign for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign officially announced today that forward Ryan O'Hara, goaltenders Mattias Sholl, and Owen Flores have agreed to one-year AHL contracts for the 2026-27 season.

O'Hara, 25, enters his second professional season after recording 42 points (15G, 27A) in the ECHL last year with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits after playing 10 games with Greenville during the 2024-25 campaign logging three points (1G, 2A). A native of Oakville, Ontario, O'Hara appeared in 131 career NCAA games from 2021-25 at Bowling Green State University accumulating 89 points (36G, 53A). He served as team captain during the 2024-25 season and was selected to the CCHA Second All-Star Team.

Flores, 22, enters his second professional season after spending last season under an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs. He appeared in five AHL contests notching a 3-1-2 record with a 1.98 goals against average and .928 save percentage while appearing in 25 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel going 11-10-4 with a 2.74 GAA, .890 SV%, and three shutouts. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Flores played four seasons in the OHL splitting time with the London Knights (2021-22) and Niagara IceDogs (2022-25) appearing in 155 career games going 47-74-17 with a 4.19 GAA, .890 SV%, and three shutouts.

Sholl, 25, enters his second professional season after spending last year on an AHL contract with the Reign. He played one game with Ontario while appearing in 22 with Greenville posting a 8-9-2 record with a 2.77 goals against average, .911 save percentage, and one shutout. A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl appeared in 117 career NCAA games from 2021-25 pitching a 52-51-12 record with a 2.58 GAA, .904 SV%, and six shutouts. He was named CCHA Goaltender of the Year in 2023-24 and to the league's First All-Star Team helping his school to a Regular Season Conference Championship.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.







American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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