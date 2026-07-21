Tucson Roadrunners Launch Public Affairs Department, Announce Front Office Promotions

Published on July 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, today announced the launch of a new Public Affairs department, a strategic initiative designed to elevate the organization's visibility, strengthen community engagement and amplify the Roadrunners' impact both on and off the ice.

As part of the initiative, the Roadrunners also announced the promotions of three staff members and the additions of two new employees ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"This new initiative reinforces our commitment to being more to Southern Arizona than just a sports team," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Our Public Affairs group will create more intentional opportunities for fan connection and community partnerships. We are proud of our accomplishments and plan to enrich our storytelling and visibility through our players, staff and team achievements."

The Roadrunners promoted Shanna Blair to Director of Internal Operations, Abrielle Rhodes to Director of Community Relations & Public Affairs and Evan Hannan to Senior Manager of Fan and Social Engagement.

Blair joined the Roadrunners in 2024 as Human Resources Administrator before being promoted to Internal Operations Manager in July 2025.

Rhodes joined the organization in 2024 as Community Relations and Events Coordinator and was promoted to Manager of Community Relations and Outreach in July 2025. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the team's community initiatives while leading the newly established Public Affairs department.

Hannan joined the Roadrunners prior to the 2025-26 season as Manager of Fan Engagement, where he helped strengthen fan interaction through in-game entertainment, digital initiatives and community programming.

"We are very lucky to have such dedicated and passionate employees on our entire staff, but Shanna, Abrielle and Evan are three that help lead the way for the organization," said Hoffman. "We are excited about the growth and success from our recently completed 10th anniversary season and have big plans to not only continue our strength as a community asset but to expand it."

The organization also welcomed Ethan Mattina as Fan Development Coordinator and Caleb Gibson as Website and Digital Coordinator.

Mattina will focus on fan development by building relationships with current and prospective fans through direct outreach, engagement and retention efforts. A native of Plymouth, Michigan, he previously spent the past two seasons as a Rally Runner and Stage Manager with the Roadrunners while pursuing a degree in Business Economics at the University of Arizona.

Gibson will oversee the organization's website while producing digital content, graphic design and creative assets that enhance the team's online presence and fan experience. Before joining the Roadrunners, he served as Director of Media for the Elmira Aviators (NAHL) and Binghamton Buzz (NA3HL), managing social media, graphic design, photography, video production and web content. A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Gibson graduated from Wilkes University with a bachelor's degree in Digital Design & Media Arts and a minor in Marketing.







American Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

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