Moose Re-Sign Defenceman Dawson Barteaux

Published on July 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team re-signed defenceman Dawson Barteaux to a one-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Barteaux, 26, scored one goal in 32 games with the Moose during the 2025-26 campaign. He appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Manitoba. Barteaux also tallied nine points (4G, 5A) in 20 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. The Foxwarren, Man. product holds 175 games of AHL experience while collecting 34 points (8G, 26A) with the Moose and Texas Stars. Barteaux also features 54 points (9G, 45A) in 108 career ECHL games split between Norfolk and the Idaho Steelheads. He was a sixth round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dawson Barteaux

Defence

Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.

Height 6.2 - Weight 191 - Shoots R

Dawson Barteaux Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The 2026-27 regular season schedule is here! Check out the full Moose schedule and sync it to your calendar at moosehockey.com/schedule.

Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 Manitoba Moose season are available now! Find the plan that matches your schedule with options ranging from Full Season and Half Season Memberships to the 12 Game Pack and Flex 15. For more information about becoming a Moose Ticket Member, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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