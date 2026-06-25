DiPietro Selected as Inaugural Winner of PHPA's Doug Messier Award for Most Outstanding AHL Player

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Professional Hockey Players' Association announced today, June 25, that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been selected as the inaugural winner of the Doug Messier Award as the most outstanding American Hockey League player for the 2025-26 season. The award is voted on by fellow members of the PHPA.

DiPietro, 27, posted a 34-8-1 record in 45 appearances in the 2025-26 season. He led the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.91 goals against average, .930 save percentage, and 34 wins. The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender also recorded three shoutouts and three assists.

The Windsor, Ontario, native also posted a 1.96 goals against average and a .931 save percentage in four playoff appearances after he opened the campaign with seven straight victories through November 12 and posted 10 straight games allowing no more than two goals from December 7 to January 23.

DiPietro was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.







American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2026

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