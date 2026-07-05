Providence Bruins Sign Wyatt Bongiovanni, Nolan Renwick, Chris Ortiz, and Max Wanner to One-Year AHL Contracts

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that the team has signed forwards Wyatt Bongiovanni and Nolan Renwick and defensemen Chris Ortiz and Max Wanner to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Bongiovanni, 26, skated in 65 AHL games with the Belleville Senators and Hershey Bears last season, recording 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points. The 6-foot, 193-pound forward has appeared in 226 career AHL games with Hershey, Belleville, and Manitoba, totaling 66 goals and 40 assists for 106 points. The Birmingham, Michigan, native played four NCAA hockey seasons at Quinnipiac from 2018-22 prior to turning professional.

Renwick, 25, skated in 43 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2025-26 season, recording two goals and three assists for five points. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward also played in 11 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers last season, posting four goals and four assists for eight points. The Milestone, Saskatchewan, native has appeared in 47 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling four goals and three assists for seven points.

Ortiz, 25, skated in 24 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack during the 2025-26 season, recording one assist. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman also played in 20 ECHL games with the Bloomington Bison last season, posting two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. The Boisbriand, Quebec, native has appeared in 71 career AHL games with Hartford, Providence, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling one goal and 12 assists for 13 points.

Wanner, 23, skated in 29 AHL games with Providence last season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman also appeared in three ECHL games with the Maine Mariners during the 2025-26 season, scoring one goal. The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native was originally selected by Edmonton in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by Boston from Edmonton along with a 2025 second round draft pick and a 2026 fourth round draft pick in March of 2025 in exchange for Max Jones.







American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2026

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