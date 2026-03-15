T-Birds Sign D Lachlan Getz to ATO

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Defenseman Lachlan Getz with the College of the Holy Cross

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Defenseman Lachlan Getz with the College of the Holy Cross(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Lachlan Getz to an amateur tryout.

Getz, 24, just completed his senior season at College of the Holy Cross, where he posted five assists, 50 penalty minutes, and a +10 rating.

A native of Northfield, Ill., Getz also skated collegiately for Boston University (2022-23) and Michigan Tech (2023-24) before playing two seasons at Holy Cross. He recorded 16 points (1g, 15a), 90 penalty minutes, and a +14 rating over 114 career NCAA contests.

The T-Birds complete their weekend slate on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion against the Providence Bruins.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625). Fans can also reserve their seat for the 2026-27 season for as low as $19 per seat per game.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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