Griffins Shut out by Chicago 1-0

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks handles the puck

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jon Konstantaras/Chicago Wolves) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eduards Tralmaks handles the puck(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jon Konstantaras/Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves tallied the only goal in the first period to shutout the Grand Rapids Griffins 1-0 at Allstate Arena on Sunday.

Grand Rapids moved to 43-11-3-1 with 90 points through 58 outings, and stood at 20-4-1-1 on the road. The Griffins went 4-for-4 on their league-leading penalty kill, and went 0-for-6 on the power play. Michal Postava stopped 27 shots he faced.

The Griffins nearly drew first 5:54 into the opening period when William Dufour centered the puck from behind the goal line to Austin Watson in the slot, and he snapped a one-timer at Cayden Primeau, who gloved the chance. With 7:31 to go, Givani Smith sniped it from the near point into the top-left corner to give the Wolves a 1-0 edge.

Postava kept Chicago off the board in the second frame when he made a pad stop on a backhander from Noah Gunler at 11:18, and 16 seconds later made a sprawling save on a point-blank attempt from Felix Unger Sorum. The best opportunity for the Griffins came with 62 seconds to go when Carter Mazur grabbed one at the right hashes, spun around and fired it at Primeau, but failed to convert.

Just 10 seconds into the final slate, Gabriel Seger tapped the puck from the end boards to Mazur in the slot, and he popped it at Primeau, but the goaltender blocked the chance. With 2:08 on the clock, Postava headed to the bench, but the Griffins weren't able to capitalize with an extra attacker and fell 1-0.

Notes

Tyler Angle skated in his 300th pro game.

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

Chicago 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Chicago, Smith 2 (Nyström, Brind'Amour), 12:29. Penalties-Brind'Amour Chi (tripping), 4:13; Jutting Gr (tripping), 9:50; Milne Gr (roughing), 15:49; Badinka Chi (roughing, roughing), 15:49.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Philp Chi (high-sticking), 0:16; Gustafsson Gr (fighting), 6:24; Pavlychev Chi (fighting), 6:24; Watson Gr (fighting), 6:33; Smith Chi (fighting), 6:33; Becher Gr (holding), 9:18; Gunler Chi (tripping), 12:22; Watson Gr (holding), 14:21.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Dufour Gr (hooking), 3:22; Philp Chi (holding), 7:01; Brind'Amour Chi (delay of game), 14:14.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-10-11-28. Chicago 12-11-5-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Chicago 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 12-5-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Primeau 17-7-5 (28 shots-28 saves).

A-9,724

Three Stars

1. CHI Primeau (W, SO, 28 saves) 2. CHI Smith (game-winner) 3. GR Postava (L, 27 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 43-11-3-1 (90 pts.) / Fri., March 20 at Rockford 7 p.m. CDT

Chicago: 28-15-6-6 (68 pts.) / Tue., March 17 at Texas 7 p.m. CDT

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.