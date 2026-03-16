Canucks Fall 7-5 to the Henderson Silver Knights
Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to close out their St. Patrick's Day weekend with an afternoon matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights.
Ty Young got the start between the pipes, facing Cameron Whitehead at the other end. Nick Poisson was the lone addition to the lineup, giving Abbotsford a full 12-forward, 6-defenceman formation once again.
The first period was action-packed, with the Canucks striking early. Jayden Grubbe made his presence known, burying a rebound in front of Henderson's net to record his first goal as an Abbotsford Canuck and give the home side an early lead. Just minutes later, Sawyer Mynio connected with Nick Poisson on a cross-ice feed, and Poisson finished the play to make it 2-0 less than six minutes in.
The Silver Knights responded quickly. Viliam Kmec wired a shot from the right circle to pull his team within one, and five minutes later Ben Hemmerling capitalized on a feed from Matyas Sapovaliv at the top of the crease to tie the game at two. Tensions escalated soon after, as Austin Brimmer dropped the gloves with Brandon Hickey to spark some energy for Abbotsford. Henderson carried that momentum, however, as Hemmerling struck again from the crease to give the visitors a 3-2 lead heading into the second period.
The pace slowed in the middle frame, but Henderson extended their advantage. Hemmerling completed the hat trick less than nine minutes in, pushing the Silver Knights ahead 4-2. Physicality remained high with heavy hits and fights, but Henderson was the only team to find the back of the net in the period.
The Canucks pushed back early in the third. Just over a minute in, Ty Mueller snapped a shot from the slot past Whitehead to bring Abbotsford within one. Shortly after, Chase Stillman finished a one-timer from Danila Klimovich on the power play to even the score at 4-4.
Henderson refused to back down. Dylan Coghlan restored the lead by jamming home a loose puck at the net front, and midway through the frame Kai Uchacz added another to make it 6-4. Abbotsford earned a late power play, and moments after it expired, Klimovich found space and hammered home a shot to cut the deficit to one.
With time winding down, the Canucks pulled their goaltender in search of the equalizer, but the Silver Knights sealed the game with an empty-net goal, securing a 7-5 victory.
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