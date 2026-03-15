Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jake Boltmann to PTO

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake Boltmann to a professional tryout (PTO).

Boltmann, 24, has skated in 53 games this season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, notching 16 points (one goal, 15 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating.

A year ago, the native of Edina, Minn., spent his final season of college hockey at Northeastern, where he scored two goals and added 10 assists in 35 games. Prior to his one year with the Huskies, he spent four seasons at Notre Dame from 2020 through 2023.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound, right-shot defender was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the third round (80th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Barracuda close out their eight-game season series against the Tucson Roadrunners (4 p.m.) on Sunday before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wed., Mar. 18 to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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