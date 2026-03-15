Stars Recall Arno Tiefensee and Reassign Ben Kraws to Idaho

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled goaltender Arno Tiefensee from the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas. Additionally, the Stars reassigned goaltender Ben Kraws from Texas to Idaho.

Tiefensee, 23, has a 9-5-0 record in 17 games with Texas this season, including a 2.89 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. He also earned his first AHL shutout Jan. 23 at Rockford. The rookie goaltender started the season with Idaho and played two games for the Steelheads last weekend at Allen and stopped 66 of 68 shots faced in a win and shootout loss. Tiefensee is 7-1-3 this season with Idaho and boasts a 2.32 GAA and .926 SV% in 11 appearances.

The Weiswasser, Germany native was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kraws, 25, has a 13-8-1 record in 23 appearances with the Steelheads, with a 3.18 GAA and .906 SV%. The second-year pro also suited up in four games for Texas early this season, with a 0-3-0 record, a 4.34 GAA and .840 SV%.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on Mar. 24, 2024.

The Stars continue a four-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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