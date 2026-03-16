Griffins Sign Eddie Genborg to Amateur Tryout
Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday signed forward Eddie Genborg to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings signed Genborg to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.
Genborg, the 44th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, posted 25 points (9-16-25), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating in 43 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games this season with Timra IK. The 18-year-old ranked third in points among under-20 skaters in Sweden's top professional league. Genborg also won a gold medal with Team Sweden at this year's World Junior Championship, logging eight points (3-5-8) in seven outings. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward made his professional debut last season with Linkoping HC in the SHL and totaled two goals in 28 games, adding 34 points (19-15-34) in 28 contests at the U20 level. Also in 2024-25, Genborg collected a silver medal at the U18 World Junior Championship with three assists in seven appearances. The Trollhättan, Sweden, native played his entire youth career in his home country with Linkoping from 2020-25.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Forward Eddie Genborg with Team Sweden
(Getty Images)
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