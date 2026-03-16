Primeau, Wolves Ground Griffins 1-0

Published on March 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves snapped a four-game losing skid by blanking the Grand Rapids Griffins 1-0 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Givani Smith scored and Cayden Primeau made 28 saves to record his third shutout of the season and propel the Wolves in the eighth of 10 meetings between the Central Division rivals this season. Chicago improved to 3-2-1-2 against Grand Rapids, which fell for the second game in a row.

The Wolves notched the only goal of the contest midway through the first period on Smith's second tally of the season. The forward got his stick on a long shot by Joel Nystrom to redirect the puck past Griffins netminder Michal Postava. Nystrom and Skyler Brind'Amour picked up assists.

From there, Primeau and the Wolves defense took over and made the slim margin hold up.

While Primeau earned the win for the Wolves, Postava (27 saves) took the loss for the Griffins.

Chicago improved to 29-15-6-6 on the season while Grand Rapids stands at 43-11-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Texas to take on the Stars on Tuesday night (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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