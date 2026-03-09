Amerks Receive Lawrence from Ontario, Reassign Novikov to Reign

Forward Kaleb Lawrence with the Ontario Reign

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that defenseman Nikita Novikov has been reassigned to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, the Reign have reassigned forward Kaleb Lawrence to the Amerks.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Lawrence has appeared in 16 games with the Reign this season, recording three assists.

Lawrence split his rookie campaign between the Reign and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL), combining for 24 points (13+11) and 70 penalty minutes. He finished the 2024-5 season third amongst all Swamp Rabbits rookie forwards in goals (7) and fifth in points (16) while ranking second among all first-year Ontario skaters in all offensive categories.

Prior to turning pro, Lawrence produced 82 points (41+41) over 149 career games at the OHL level with Ottawa, Owen Sound, and London between 2019 and 2024. He also added nine points on five goals and four assists in 11 career playoffs contests, which included helping the Knights claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2024.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward was a seventh-round pick (215th overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft.

