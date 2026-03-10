Amerks Sign Douglas to Amateur Tryout

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release









Forward Chris Douglas with the University of British Columbia

Forward Chris Douglas with the University of British Columbia

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed forward Chris Douglas to an Amateur Tryout for the remainder of the current season.

Douglas joins the Amerks after completing his fifth season at the University of British Columbia, where he set career-highs in all offensive categories, including goals (16), assists (19), and points (35) while serving as team captain for the Thunderbirds. He finished the regular season leading the team in goals and ranked third in scoring while leading the Thunderbirds to a 27-6-0 overall record, marking the program's fourth straight 25-win season. He also captained the team to new program records within conference play this past season with 23 wins and 49 points, both of which were tops in Canada West.

A native of Richmond, British Columbia, the 25-year-old is one of the most decorated players in program history. In 124 career games with the Thunderbirds, Douglas totaled 120 points (57+63), including tying the school record with 12 game-winning goals, to go along with 386 shots. He finished among the team's top five point-getters in four of his five seasons with the program, over which he helped the Thunderbirds to an astounding 130-44-7 record while leading the team to a pair of University Cup tournament appearances in a three-year span as well as capturing the Canada West championship in 2024.

Prior to joining the University of British Columbia, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward played five seasons with Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, amassing 98 points (43+55) in 250 career games.

Forward Chris Douglas with the University of British Columbia

