Amerks Drop 4-1 Decision to Comets

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Zac Jones 's eighth goal of the season tied the contest early in the second period, but three straight unanswered goals by the Utica Comets (21-27-5-4) was all that was needed to put the Rochester Americans (24-22-5-4) on the wrong side of a 4-1 loss Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester, which saw its winless streak reach nine games, finished the 10-game season series against Utica with a 5-4-1-0 record after going 10-1-0-1 in 2024-25.

In addition to Jones providing the lone goal to move within one point of 50 for his pro career, Ryan Johnson and Konsta Helenius each were credited with assists. Helenius shows 13 points (5+8) over his last 12 games since returning from his first career NHL recall dating back to Feb. 6.

Goaltender Devon Levi (17-15-8) made his 40th appearance of the campaign, which tops all AHL netminders, stopping 38 of the 42 shots he faced.

Former Amerks Austin Strand (1+1) and Kyle Criscuolo (0+2) both tallied a multi-point effort as did Angus Crookshank (1+1) and Matyas Melovsky (1+1). Brian Halonen and Xavier Parent capped the scoring for Utica.

Netminder Jakub Málek earned his third straight win and 10th of the slate by making 30 saves in his 24th appearance overall.

FIRST PERIOD

Both Levi and Málek made timely saves over much of the opening frame to keep the game scoreless while each shorthanded unit also cleared off a penalty.

Utica got on the board first as Parent collected the puck near center ice and made his way into the Rochester zone before lifting a shot over the left arm of Levi for his 18th tally of the season with 4:41 left in the frame.

SECOND PERIOD

Seconds after Rochester successfully killed off a hooking penalty, Johnson fired the puck wide of the Utica net for Helenius to retrieve. The Finnish forward passed it to the right point for Jones to exchange a give-and-go feed with Johnson before converting on a long-range shot past Málek.

Later in the period, the Comets successfully cleared a double-minor high sticking penalty before earning a pair of power-plays.

On both man-advantages, Utica used the extra skater to its benefit, scoring twice 3:34 apart to take a 3-1 cushion into the intermission break.

THIRD PERIOD

Trailing by a pair, Rochester was awarded a fifth power-play 8:08 into the final period, however, Strand and Criscuolo teamed up for a shorthanded marker against their former team to seal the 4-1 win for Utica.

UP NEXT

The Amerks welcome the Toronto Marlies back to Blue Cross Arena for the first time since opening night on Friday, March 13 as the North Division rivals begin a home-and-home set in downtown Rochester. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM WGR Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

UTC: X. Parent (18), B. Halonen (18 - GWG), M. Melovsky (4), A. Strand (2)

ROC: Z. Jones (8)

Goaltenders

UTC: J. Málek - 30/31 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 38/42 (L)

Shots

UTC: 42

ROC: 31

Special Teams

UTC: PP (2/5) | PK (5/5)

ROC: PP (0/5) | PK (3/5)

Three Stars:

1. UTC - M. Melovsky

2. UTC - X. Parent

3. UTC - A. Strand

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/Bz5QdDb3g4Y

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/Qq6f43GQwCs

ZAC JONES POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/2PI2_oy3bmA







