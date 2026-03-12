Moose Dropped at Abbotsford Canucks 4-1

Published on March 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (27-20-5-1) fell by a 4-1 scoreline to the Abbotsford Canucks (22-31-3-3) at Rogers Forum on Wednesday. They were coming off a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

Defence was the storyline through nearly 15 minutes of the first period, but Abbotsford got on the board at 14:26. With Thomas MIlic down and out of the play, Nils Åman scored into the open cage, putting the Canucks up 1-0. The lead grew less than two minutes later as Danila Klimovich scored on an Abbotsford power play. Ty Young made 11 stops in the Canucks' net, as the hosts took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Manitoba outshot their opposition 8-4 in the middle 20, cutting the deficit to one 8:08 into the frame. Mason Shaw snapped home his 15th goal of the season on the power play. Phil Di Giuseppe extended his point streak to five games on the play. The Moose continued their push with another power play late in the period, but Young robbed Samuel Fagemo on a one-timer, holding the score at 2-1.

In need of a goal to complete the comeback, the Moose were stifled by the Canucks, being outshot 10-4 in the third. Abbotsford took a 3-1 lead on KIimovich's second goal of the night, before icing the game with a Jimmy Schuldt empty-netter with 1:38 left to play, taking a 4-1 victory.

"I thought there were a good amount of positives. You have to give them credit, they're a hard team to play. There are some things to clean up, but I think we played a pretty clean game."

Phil Di Giuseppe extended his point streak to five games (1G, 4A)

The Moose recorded their third power play goal in their past four games

Four Moose finished with three shots on goal

Kale Clague moved into a tie with Isaak Phillips for the most points among Manitoba defenders with 22 points (8G, 14A)

