Milic Records Second Consecutive Shutout

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (27-19-5-1) made good on their chances Tuesday night, picking up a 4-0 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks (21-31-3-3) at Rogers Forum. They were coming off a 1-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday.

There were five entries on the scoresheet in the opening 20 minutes, all of which were penalties. Three resulted in power play opportunities: two for Abbotsford and one for Manitoba. The Canucks owned an 11-3 edge on the shot clock, but neither side could open the scoring, as Thomas Milic and Jiří Patera were perfect for their respective teams.

Samuel Fagemo broke the deadlock at 1:33 of the second period, scoring on Manitoba's first shot of the frame. Milic was outstanding in the period, making a desperate toe save to deny a goal midway through the second. At 13:04, Parker Ford made it 2-0 by patiently navigating his way across the front of the goal and sliding his sixth goal of the season past Patera. Nikita Chibrikov nearly added to the lead on a breakaway, but his shot rang off the iron, as the 2-0 scoreline held into the intermission.

Manitoba turned up the heat in the third, outshooting Abbotsford 9-7 in the frame. Chibrikov made good on a power play chance at 7:01, potting Manitoba's second power play marker in the past three games. Isaak Phillips put the contest out of reach two minutes later with a point shot for a 4-0 lead. Milic finished the night with 30 saves, capping off his second straight shutout as the Moose claimed a 4-0 win.

Quotable

Moose forward Jacob Julien (click for full interview)

"I think we got off to a little bit of a slower start than we wanted, but we bounced back and continuously got better throughout the game and won the game."

Statbook

Thomas Milic has made 61 consecutive saves

Milic is the first Moose netminder to record shutouts in back-to-back games since Mikhail Berdin posted shutouts on Nov 8 & 9, 2019

Phil Di Giuseppe is on a four game point streak (1G, 3A)

Parker Ford is on a four game point streak (2G, 2A)

Isaak Phillips has five points (3G, 2A) over his past six games

Brayden Yager recorded his third multi-point (2A) game of the season

