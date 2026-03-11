Flyers Sign Noah Powell

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Noah Powell to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Powell will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season on a Professional Try Out (PTO).

Powell, 21, joins Lehigh Valley following the conclusion of his first full collegiate season at Arizona State Sun Devils men's ice hockey. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 34 games with the Sun Devils.

A fifth-round selection (148th overall) by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Powell has participated in Flyers Development Camp in each of the last two years (2024-25). Last season, the Northbrook, Illinois native split time between the OHL's Oshawa Generals and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Prior to beginning his college career, Powell played two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League and led the league with 43 goals during the 2023-24 season.

The Phantoms return to the road next Friday and Saturday with games against the Syracuse Crunch and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Lehigh Valley returns home to PPL Center for a pair of games beginning Sunday, March 15 at 3:05 p.m. for a rematch with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, followed by a matchup against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, March 18.







