Dries, Leonard, Tralmaks Recalled by Detroit

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled forwards Sheldon Dries, John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Dries has 37 points (20-17-37), 13 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-22 rating in 48 games with the Griffins this season. He currently is tied for second on the roster in points, tied for fourth in assists and third in goals. Dries scored his 20th goal of the campaign on March 4 against the Rockford IceHogs, claiming his third-consecutive 20-goal season. The Macomb, Michigan, native, was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 281 points (158-123-281), 270 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating in 387 games. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23.

Leonard has 41 points and 27 goals in 34 games with the Griffins this season to go along with six penalty minutes, eight game-winners and a plus-11 rating. In the AHL rankings, the sixth-year veteran is tied for third in goals and first in game-winners. Leonard returned to the ice on Wednesday after rehabbing an injury that kept him sidelined for 12 straight games from Jan. 31-Feb. 28. He was named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November with 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games and became just the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). Leonard has four points (2-2-4) in nine games with the Red Wings this season, making his Detroit debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old showed a three-game point streak with the Red Wings from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3) and scored a goal in consecutive outings from Dec. 20-21. At the NHL level, Leonard has 21 points (8-13-21) in 79 games across parts of five seasons.

Tralmaks has 28 points (18-10-28), six penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating in 49 games with the Griffins. He ranks among the team leaders in points (6th), goals (4th), and plus-minus rating (T4th). In addition, his plus-24 rating is tied for 13th among all skaters in the AHL. Tralmaks, a native of Riga, Latvia, competed for his home country in the 2026 Winter Olympics, pacing the team in points (3-1-4) and goals (3) while also tying for eighth in goals among all skaters at the tournament. Throughout his four-year AHL career, the 29-year-old has 69 points (40-29-69), 48 penalty minutes and a plus-47 rating in 136 outings. Last season with Rytiri Kladno in the top pro league in Czechia, Tralmaks ranked first on the circuit with 51 points (23-28-51) in 48 contests.

