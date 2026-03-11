Abbotsford Canucks Inspire Future Leaders on Women in Sports Night

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks celebrated their fifth annual Women in Sports Night this past Saturday, highlighting the women who power the organization, while inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in the sports industry.

The evening included high school girls from across the Lower Mainland, who were invited to Rogers Forum to take part in a unique job-shadowing experience that gave them an inside look at the many roles that exist behind the scenes of a professional sports team.

For Cambree Lovesy, Program Manager for the Canucks For Kids Fun (CFKF) and Community Engagement, the idea came from a desire to show young women that there's a pathway for them to get into sports.

"There's so many people that work to put this together," Lovesy said. "I really wanted to find a way to connect with students and give girls a tangible way to get their foot in the door in sports industry."

Growing up in Abbotsford, Lovesy mentioned she fell into the sports industry and before she did, she never imagined the array of opportunities that existed within the sports world.

Her idea turned into a pilot program for this year's Women in Sports Night. They opened applications to students through the Abbotsford Canucks social channels and received an overwhelming response.

"We wanted to see if there was an interest there this year, and obviously there was. We got a lot of people from universities applying too, so that's an indication that there's a strong interest there, and I want to set up something more permanent after this," Lovesy said.

They sent invitations to the girls with the top applications and paired the participants with Abbotsford Canucks staff members based on the department they were interested in. Each student connected with their assigned member ahead of game day, giving them an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the role before arriving at the rink.

On the night of the game, the students arrived at five o'clock and were given an inside look at how the organization operates. They were set up with an Abby Canucks swag bag, information on future opportunities and the top prospects program before shadowing staff in game presentation, food and beverage, building operations, box office, and finance to name a few. Abbotsford Canucks COO and Alternate Governor Jim Kozak welcomed two students to shadow him for the evening.

Lovesy said the response from the students and staff members after the event cemented her feeling that this could be a program to run a few times a season to be able to reach more students.

She says the culture in Abbotsford is second-to-none and working with a group that cares about lifting the next generation of female leaders is empowering.

"It is so rewarding. Every boss that I've had in sports has been a woman, and it's been women that have championed me, and helped me to the next level of my career and now like to have the opportunity to be able to do that for other girls is the best part of my job," Lovesy said.

"There are women in so many different departments here that keep this organization running and I lean on those ladies a lot - they inspire me. To watch them pass on that knowledge to other girls is so inspiring, and my heart is so full after Saturday."

In addition to job shadowing experience, Women in Sports Night also highlighted several community partners and organizations that support women and girls throughout the Fraser Valley.

Care for Women served as the community corner partner for the evening, which is an organization that supports women in the first stage of motherhood in the Fraser Valley.

Abby Female Hockey Association had young players taking part in benchwarmers, high-five tunnel, mini minor during intermissions.

Ticket donations were distributed to different women's support groups around the Fraser Valley, ensuring more members of the community could take part in the celebration.

There were a couple of panels during intermissions that included Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Jenn Gardiner, defender Madison Samoskevich, Goldeneyes' Director of Business Operations, Tania Richards, Goldeneyes' social media manager Rachel Halliwell, and Lovesy on a business panel.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of women in sports today, and Lovesy says it's another step in working towards equity in sport.

"Hopefully we are working towards a world where we don't have to have these nights and these kinds of opportunities are as available to women and girls as they are to boys. It's really special to be a part of that movement."







American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.