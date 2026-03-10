Canucks Sign Brimmer to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Austin Brimmer to a one-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season. Brimmer, 24, will also join Abbotsford for the remainder of the 2025-26 AHL season, competing on a professional try-out agreement.

The 6-4, 223-pound winger recently completed his senior and final NCAA campaign with the Rochester Institute of Technology (AHA), where he ranked tied for the team lead with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over 36 games played in 2025-26.

A native of Markham, Ontario, Brimmer had spent the previous three seasons with Long Island University's Division I program (Independent). He now completes his NCAA career having registered 80 points (33 goals, 47 assists) and 70 penalty minutes over 133 games played.

Before beginning his collegiate career, Brimmer skated in 101 regular season games with the NAHL's Shreveport Mudbugs from 2020-2023, helping the team capture a Robertson Cup as league champions in 2021. He also played 104 regular season games with the OJHL's North York Rangers from 2018-2020.







American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.