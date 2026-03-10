New York Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Wolf Pack, Assign F Brendan Brisson
Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Additionally, the Rangers have assigned forward Brendan Brisson to the Wolf Pack.
Berard, 23, has scored 22 points (6 g, 16 a) in 39 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Rangers.
The native of Providence, RI, has skated in 143 career games with the Wolf Pack over parts of four seasons, recording 93 points (40 g, 53 a). He's dressed in 48 NHL games with the Rangers, recording ten points (6 g, 4 a), over parts of two campaigns.
Berard was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
Brisson, 24, has appeared in 49 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 27 points (15 g, 12 a). He is second on the club in goals and leads the Wolf Pack in power play goals with six. Brisson was selected to represent the Wolf Pack at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL. It was his first All-Star appearance.
He has also skated in three games with the Rangers, recording an assist.
Over parts of two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brisson has recorded 33 points (17 g, 16 a) in 65 games. He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Mar. 6, 2025, along with a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.
The native of Los Angeles, CA, has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 27 career NHL games with the Rangers and Golden Knights. He was selected in the first round, 29th overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
