Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Matthew Peca from Springfield Thunderbirds

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired forward Matthew Peca from the Springfield Thunderbirds in exchange for defenseman Wyatt Newpower, General Manager & Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Peca, 32, has played in 49 games with the Thunderbirds this season tallying eight goals and 26 assists. Last season, he posted a career-high 31 goals to go along with 32 assists and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward was in his fifth season with Springfield and third as team captain.

Peca has skated in 530 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds, Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket and Crunch, posting 391 points (124g, 267a) since 2014. He previously spent four seasons with the Crunch from 2014 to 2018 accumulating 134 points (34g, 100a) in 204 games. He also skated in 31 playoff games with Syracuse, including an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

The Petawawa, Ontario native has also appeared in 83 career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning from 2016 to 2022 earning six goals and 15 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Peca played four seasons for Quinnipiac University posting 42 goals and 102 assists in 157 games from 2011 to 2015.

Peca was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 201st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

