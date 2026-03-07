Syracuse Crunch Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, in Overtime

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After Tristan Allard and Brendan Furry potted goals in the first period, Lucas Mercuri scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Crunch over the Penguins. The team has now won 11 of their last 12 games to advance to 34-17-3-1 on the season. They won the four-game season series against the Penguins, 3-1-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 24-of-26 shots for his eighth consecutive win. Sergei Murashov turned aside 20-of-23 in net for the Penguins. Syracuse converted on 1-of-2 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Crunch were first on the board 5:05 into the game. Allard came down the slot, toe dragged around a defender and fired a shot past Murashov. Two minutes later, the Crunch doubled their lead during an odd-man rush. Jakob Pelletier carried the puck into the zone and centered it for Furry to shovel in on his backhand as he sped towards the net.

The Penguins stole one back early in the middle frame. Halverson got a piece of Rutger McGroarty's shot from the left circle, but the puck trickled through him and across the goal line.

Syracuse held onto their one-goal lead until Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game with just 23 seconds remaining in the third period to force overtime when Melvin Fernström snuck a shot through traffic from the high slot.

Mercuri netted the game-winner while on the power play at the 3:21 mark of the overtime frame after Pelletier set him up for a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Sunday.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch are 2-3 in overtime this season...Brendan Furry has three goals in his last four games...Jakob Pelletier is on a six-game points streak (2g, 8a).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.