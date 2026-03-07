Musty Scores Twice in Win over Ads
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The San Jose Barracuda (33-16-2-2) opened a two-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (22-24-4-3) on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. In the win, rookie forward Quentin Musty scored twice and now has three goals over his last two games.
Milwaukee struck first midway through the opening period when Shawn Element (3) won a foot race to a loose puck and chipped a shot past Matt Davis at 8:42. San Jose answered late in the frame as Musty (11) tied the game at 14:14, finishing a setup from Filip Bystedt.
The Barracuda grabbed control early in the second period with a pair of quick goals. Just 2:24 in, Oliver Wahlstrom (21) converted on a top-shelf backhand during a delayed penalty. Less than three minutes later, Musty (12) struck again at 5:09, wiring home a loose puck that had been poke-checked by Matt Murray just prior.
San Jose continued to control play in the third period and added insurance at 12:48 when Luca Cagnoni (7) backhanded in a shot after Murray had initially turned him aside. The Barracuda outshot the Admirals 37-25 on the night.
Davis made 24 saves to earn his first AHL win, while Musty, Nolan Allan (two assists), and Kasper Halttunen (two assists) each posted multi-point efforts.
The Barracuda wrap up their roadtrip on Saturday with a rematch against the Admirals in Milwaukee (5 p.m. PT), closing out the four-game season series before returning home on Wednesday to take on the San Diego Gulls (7 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda's Quentin Musty on game night
