Justin Holl Traded to St. Louis by Detroit

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Justin Holl

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Justin Holl(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenseman Justin Holl, forward Dmitri Buchelnikov, Detroit's first-round selection and the San Jose Sharks' third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Holl had 14 points (2-12-14), 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating in 41 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season. His plus-19 rating tied for eighth on the roster and tied for 13th among AHL defensemen. The majority of Holl's professional career has been spent in the NHL, totaling 95 points (13-82-95), 188 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating in 396 regular-season games since 2017-18. He has also skated in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff outings with three assists and 23 penalty minutes. At the AHL level, Holl became a Calder Cup champion in 2017-18 with the Toronto Marlies. The 34-year-old has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL since 2014-15 and has notched 82 points (22-60-82), 89 penalty minutes and a plus-78 rating in 235 games.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.