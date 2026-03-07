Reign Edge Silver Knights, 4-3

The Ontario Reign (36716-1-1) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (24-18-6-4) Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in a shootout in front of 9,214 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play in Henderson Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.

The Reign stretched their win streak to six-games as Martin Chromiak set a career high with his 19th goal of the year while providing the game winner in the shootout. Andre Lee enhanced his point streak to a season long five-games scoring his team leading 23rd goal of the year while Kenta Isogai scored his second goal of the season in his first game back with Ontario since Jan. 18 after being recalled from Greenville on Thursday. Pheonix Copley picked up his third straight win and has now won five of his last six starts.

Henderson led 1-0 after the first period as Jakub Brabenec was setup in front at 12:20 on a feed from the corner from Mitch McLain as shots were even at 11-11.

Ontario potted a pair of goals in the second period taking a 2-1 lead into the dressing room through 40 minutes of play. Kenta Isogai (2nd) would tie the game at 6:20 from Angus Booth and Kirill Kirsanov after Booth sent a shot from the right point that was turned away by Lindbom then Isogai found it inside the left circle and snapped it short side past Lindbom. Martin Chromiak (19th) put the Reign in front 2-1 with 4:50 remaining in the period when he picked a pass off inside the offensive blue line and from above the high slot he fired a wrist shot past the glove of Lindbom. The Reign outshot the Silver Knights 15-8 in the period

Matyas Sapovaliv scored 30 seconds into the third period on a power-play for the Silver Knights which carried over from the second period when he tucked the puck through the legs of Copley from the right side of the goal line tying the game at 2-2. Andre Lee (23rd) would give Ontario back the lead with 6:03 to play from Angus Booth and Cole Guttman. From behind the Reign blue line Booth stretched Lee at the offensive line. From there he pulled the puck to the high slot and sent a wrist shot into the top right corner over the glove of Lindbom. Raphael Lavoie scored an extra attacker goal with 1:48 remaining tying the score at 3-3 finding a rebound in the right circle.

With the score tied at 3-3 through 60 minutes neither team would find the back of the net in overtime as the Silver Knights held the edge in shots 3-1. Pheonix Copley stopped all three shooters he faced while Martin Chromiak provided the game winner as the second shooter for Ontario in the 4-3 win.

Pheonix Copley earned his third straight win making 30 saves on 33 shots while Carl Lindbom's six-game win streak came to an end as he also made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Reign went 0-for-1 on the power-play while Henderson was 1-for-4.







