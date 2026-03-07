Admirals Bitten by Barracuda

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Shawn Element scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night at historic Panther Arena.

Playing in his first game in six weeks, Element opened the scoring for the Admirals, picking up his third of the season at the 8:42 mark of the opening stanza. The play started after Joey Willis intercepted a San Jose pass in the neutral zone and quickly passed to Element, who was hauled down to the ice but still managed to get a shot off that beat netminder Matt Davis.

However, the Barracuda scored the next three goals to grab a 3-1 advantage. They tied the score on Quentin Musty's 11th of the year with 5:46 left in the first and then took the lead when Oliver Wahlstrom scored on a delayed penalty just 2:24 into the second period.

San Jose's Quentin Musty gave them a two-goal advantage less than three minutes later with his 12th of the season.

The Admirals pressed to start the third period but couldn't solve Davis and the Sharks sealed the game with a Luca Cagnon goal with 7:12 to go in the game.

Matt Murray finished the night with 33 saves in net for the Admirals but suffered the loss.

The game was the first time since November 22nd that the Ads had played a team outside the Central Division, a streak of 38 games.

The Admirals and Barracuda get right back at it on Saturday night at 6 pm from Panther Arena.







