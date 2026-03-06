Flyers Receive Edward and Harrison from Bruins in Exchange for Gendron and Rizzo

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have received defenseman Jackson Edward and forward Brett Harrison from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo. Edward and Harrison will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Edward, 22, is a 6'2 ¬Â³ defenseman from Newmarket, Ontario who has played in nine games with the Providence Bruins this season recording zero points. He has also played in 21 games with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL this season notching seven assists. In his two-year pro career, the London Knightgs product has played in 40 games with Providence scoring 1-6-7 and also 28 games with Maine scoring 1-8-9. Edward won an OHL Championship in 2023-24 with London where he was teammates with Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk and Sawyer Boulton.

Harrison, 22, is a lefty-shooting center from London, Ontario who has scored 8-9-17 with Providence this season in 40 games played. He has played in 140 career AHL games with Providence over three seasons scoring 19-29-48. Harrison was a third-round selection of the Bruins out of the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires of the OHL.

Gendron, 22, is a 5'10" winger from Coteau Du Lac, Quebec in his third season with the Phantoms. This year with Lehigh Valley, Gendron has scored 10-12-22 in 47 games played. The seventh-round pick of the Flyers in 2022 has played in 127 career games with the Phantoms scoring 35-22-47.

Rizzo, 24, is a 5'11" center from Burnaby, B.C. who was previously a Round 7 pick of Carolina in 2019 before he was traded to the Flyers in 2023. The national champion at the University of Denver played in 46 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 6-12-18. He has not played for the Phantoms this season but had been on the team's roster while recovering from injury. This season with Reading in the ECHL, Rizzo has scored 6-16-22 in 29 games and he also was tabbed to represent the Reading Royals at the ECHL All-Star Classic.







