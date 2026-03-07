Roadrunners Down Condors, 3-2

The Tucson Roadrunners (25-24-8-0) erased a late deficit before Andrew Agozzino scored the overtime winner to defeat the Bakersfield Condors (29-17-9-1) by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena.

Agozzino netted the game-winner with 1:13 remaining in the extra session after rookie Owen Allard tied the game at 8:34 of the third period. Daniil But opened the scoring for Tucson midway through the first period, but Bakersfield responded with consecutive power-play goals from Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson to take a 2-1 lead that held until Allard's equalizer.

Two Tucson rookies recorded a multi-point game. But finished with a goal and an assist and Noel Nordh had two assists.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 24 of 26 shots to earn his 11th win of the season and second straight victory

With the win, Tucson moves into a tie with Henderson for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 58 points apiece, and now sits just two points behind the sixth-place San Diego Gulls.

The Roadrunners will wrap up the road trip on Saturday in the series finale against Bakersfield. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. AZT.







