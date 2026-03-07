The Canucks Fall, 5-2, to the Colorado Eagles
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to begin a six-game homestand over the next nine days, taking on the Colorado Eagles and familiar face Tristen Nielsen for the first and only time this season. Abbotsford entered the matchup coming off a sweep in Calgary.
Jiří Patera got the start in net for the Canucks, who were missing a few key players due to the NHL's trade deadline. Abbotsford was limited to a 9-and-7 formation, with Jack Thompson slotting into the defensive core following his acquisition in the Jett Woo trade yesterday. Kirill Kudryavtsev also returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an injury since January, helping bolster the backend. Every available forward suited up for the Canucks.
Despite the short bench, Abbotsford put up a strong fight against the top team in the division. Patera was the star of the opening twenty minutes, turning aside 16 shots to keep the game within reach. The Eagles were the only team to strike in the period, when Jason Polin beat Patera midway through the frame to give Colorado a 1-0 lead heading into the second.
The middle frame saw the pace pick up. Jack Thompson made an immediate impact in his Abbotsford debut, scoring nine minutes into the period to tie the game at 1-1. Colorado responded quickly, reclaiming the lead just 20 seconds later thanks to Chase Bradley. Luke Toporowski added another six minutes later to extend the Eagles' lead to 3-1. After limiting Abbotsford to just three shots in the period, Colorado carried that two-goal cushion into the third.
The Eagles continued to press early in the final frame. Ivan Ivan slipped one past Patera just 57 seconds into the period to make it 4-1. The Canucks kept battling and were eventually rewarded when Jack Thompson fired a shot from the blue line that deflected off Ben Berard's stick in front, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
With a few minutes remaining, Abbotsford pulled Patera for the extra attacker, but Chase Bradley found the empty net to seal a 5-2 victory for Colorado.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow night for their final matchup of the season.
