Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Henderson

WHO: Ontario Reign (36-16-1-1, 74pts, 1st) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (24-18-6-3, 57pts, 7th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #55/72

WHEN: Friday, March 6 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign wrap up a three-game homestand tonight from Toyota Arena taking on the Henderson Silver Knights.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign extended their win streak to a season long five-games on Wednesday night defeating Tucson 4-1 as they've outscored their opponents 21-10, scoring four or more goals in all five games while keeping their opposition to three or fewer in all five. It also marked the fifth straight win at Toyota Arena as Ontario holds a 20-5-1-1 record on home ice having won 11 of their last 12 in the calendar year of 2026. With 18 games remaining in the regular season the Reign hold first place in the Pacific Division with 74 points as Colorado sits in second with 72 and a game in hand. The Eagles play in Abbotsford this evening. The Reign won eight of their last 10 games, 11 of their last 15, and hold a 18-6-0 mark in 2026.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR HENDERSON: The Silver Knights collected a 5-1 win vs. Coachella Valley on Wednesday lifting their point streak to six games, 5-0-0-1. During the six-game point streak they've outscored their opponents 28-15 scoring four or more goals in five of six while holding their opponents to three or fewer in five of six. Prior to the point streak the Silver Knights were just 1-4-2 in their previous seven contests. Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division with 20 games remaining after tonight. They're just 9-11-3-1 on the road this season as they will play six of their next eight games away from Henderson. The Silver Knights have found success offensively this season sitting sixth in the AHL averaging 3.33 goals for per game and converting at 22.6% on the power-play, fourth in the league, but have struggled defensively allowing 3.18 goals against per game, 21st, and 78.1% on the penalty kill, 28th.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 3-2-0-0 record vs. Henderson including a 1-1-0 mark at Toyota Arena. The Reign have won three straight contests, all of which have been decided by one-goal, with the last two meetings being determined in a shootout. The Reign have been outscored 17-14 in the series. Aatu Jämsen and Andre Lee lead the way offensively for Ontario with two goals and an assist each while Tanner Lacynski has three goals and three assists for Henderson. The Reign are 4-for-16 on the power-play and 14-for-16 on the penalty kill.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 24 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Portillo picked up his third straight win on Wednesday making 18 saves as he has won 10 of 12 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2 and is victorious in 14 of his last 16 decisions. Copley picked up the Sunday making 22 saves on 24 shots for his second straight win and is now victorious in four of his last five. For Henderson, Carl Lindbom made 33 saves in the victory on Wednesday and has started five of the last six games having won six straight games. Cameron Whitehead made 38 saves on 41 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss vs. Colorado last Sunday and is winless in his last seven starts, 0-4-3.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Andre Lee lifted his point streak to four-games (4G, 3A) on Wednesday when he scored his team leading 22nd goal, ninth on the power-play, while tallying an assist for his seventh multi-point game of the year in his 200th career AHL game, all with Ontario. A point tonight would stretch his point streak to a season long five-games as he is tied for sixth in the AHL in power-play scores and tied for seventh in overall goals. Martin Chromiak scored his 18th goal of the season Wednesday, his eighth on the power-play, setting a new single season career high with his 40th point as he is now one goal shy from a season high. Jared Wright scored a pair of goals Wednesday and was recalled by LA yesterday playing 7:29 recording two shots. Kenny Connors remains up with the Kings also playing last night playing 7:05. Forwards Kentai Isogai and Keaton Mastrodonato were called up earlier this morning from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR HENDERSON: Tanner Laczynski has a four-game point streak (1G, 5A) and a point in eight of his last nine (3G, 9A). He is tied for sixth in the AHL with 49 points and 33 assists while having played 10 games this season with the Vegas Golden Knights tallying three assists in his last contest against the Kings on Feb. 25. Golden Knights first round pick from 2024, Trevor Connelly, has 13 points (5G, 8A) in his last eight games as he has played 14 games since missing 14 straight from Dec.16-Jan.25. Rookie Ben Hemmerling is tied for third among first year skaters with 17 goals, tied for eighth with 32 points, and has a three-game point streak (4G, 1A). Defenseman Jeremy Davies is fifth among AHL defensemen with 27 assists, tied for seventh with 33 points, and has a five-game point streak (1G, 5A).

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM: Wednesday marked the 28th time through 54 games this season where they Reign have scored four or more goals as they hold a 25-2-1-0 mark when recording four more goals in a game as they sit fourth in the AHL averaging 3.40 goals for per game.

GETTING ON THE BOARD FIRST: The Reign have taken a 1-0 lead in seven straight contests, a season high, as they hold a 23-5-0 record when drawing first blood this year.

HOME COOKIN: Ontario is third in home victories in the AHL this season posting a 20-5-1-1 mark at Toyota Arena outscoring their opponents 95-71. They have a power-play goal in 12 of their last 13 games since Dec. 31, 14-for-49 (28.6%), and rank 11th on the season at 20.4%. The Reign have won 11 of their last 12 on home ice in the year of 2026.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Ontario scored a power-play goal for the third straight game on Wednesday, 5-for-16 (31.3%), going 2-for-6 as they now have a power-play goal in six of their last eight games, 7-for-33, (21.2%). They're 23-8-1 when scoring a power-play goal and 7-2-0 when scoring multi-power-play goals in a game. They're eighth in the AHL at 21.4%.

PROLIFIC PK: The Reign were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill Wednesday after allowing a power-play goal against in two straight games. Previously, they had gone six straight games without allowing one, 12-for-12. They're second in the AHL at 85.1%.







