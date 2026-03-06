Senators Acquire Forward Graeme Clarke from Washington for Wyatt Bongiovanni
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators have acquired right winger Graeme Clarke from the Washington Capitals. Ã¯Â»Â¿
In return, the Senators are sending the Capitals forward Wyatt Bongiovanni.
Clarke, 24, is playing in his sixth professional season and has collected 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) over 50 games played for the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, this season. Ã¯Â»Â¿
Originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Clarke has played in three NHL games with the Devils, along with 332 American Hockey League games, suiting up for Hershey, the former Binghamton Devils, the Utica Comets, and in 2024-25, with the Iowa Wild. Over that span, the Ottawa native has collected 210 points (99 goals, 111 assists).
Clarke's most productive season was in 2022-23 with Utica, when he registered 58 points (25 goals, 33 assists) in 68 games.
At the junior level, Clarke suited up for three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's.
Clarke will be assigned to AHL and is expected to join the Belleville Sens in Utica, potentially making his Sens debut on Saturday night, when the Sens host the Comets at CAA Arena.
Clarke will be assigned to AHL and is expected to join the Belleville Sens in Utica, potentially making his Sens debut on Saturday night, when the Sens host the Comets at CAA Arena.
Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
