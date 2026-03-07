Checkers Top Phantoms 5-3
Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kirill Gerasimyuk recorded a season-high 33 saves in a 5-3 victory for the Charlotte Checkers (32-18-5-0) over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (25-24-2-3) on Friday night at PPL Center.
Nolan Foote scored for the third straight game, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead 10:22 into the first period. Jack Studnicka and Mike Benning recorded assists on Foote's 14th goal of the season.
Cooper Marody tied the game 3:24 into the second period, capitalizing on a Phantoms power play for Lehigh Valley. Noah Gregor restored Charlotte's lead with his eighth of the season under five minutes later, wristing a shot between the legs of Phantoms goaltender Aleksei Kolosov at 7:52. Luke Kunin sent Gregor in alone on a breakaway over the Lehigh Valley blue line, notching a point in his Checkers debut.
Nate Smith added his 11th goal of 2025-26 in the final minute of the middle stanza, finishing a centering feed from Foote at 19:17. Brett Chorske tallied in the third period, scoring for the first time since January 31st, propelling the visitors to a 4-1 lead with an unassisted strike. Oscar Eklind lit the lamp for the Phantoms at 13:47.
Both teams exchanged goals in the final two minutes as Mikulas Hovorka hit the empty net with 1:33 left in regulation. Kunin registered his second point of the game with the lone apple on Hovorka's fourth goal of the year. Lehigh Valley's Jacob Gaucher scored with 0.3 seconds left in the game, but the Checkers came away with the victory.
Gerasimyuk logged his seventh win of the season in the effort. The Checkers will conclude their ten-game road trip on Saturday night against the Phantoms. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.
NOTES
Charlotte is 5-2-2 on their current ten-game road trip ... Friday's game marked Kunin's first AHL appearance since the 2018-19 season with the Iowa Wild ... Hovorka has passed his previous high of three goals in 2024-25 ... Gerasimyuk's previous season-high in saves was 30, set on November 2 against Providence ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Kai Schwindt, Gracyn Sawchyn, Wilmer Skoog, Riese Gaber, and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch Top Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild, Petersen Thwart T-Birds in Shutout Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Stay Hot, Extend Win Streak to 4 - Utica Comets
- Petersen, Iowa Shut out Springfield 2-0 - Iowa Wild
- Third Period Surge Sends Comets Past Senators 5-2 - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Top Phantoms 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Lose to Wolf Pack, 6-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Henderson - Ontario Reign
- New York Rangers Trade F Brennan Othmann to Calgary Flames - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators Acquire Forward Graeme Clarke from Washington for Wyatt Bongiovanni - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Acquire Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni from Ottawa - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Bears - Hershey Bears
- Justin Holl Traded to St. Louis by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night March 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- New York Rangers Trade D Derrick Pouliot to Chicago Blackhawks - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jiricek Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Receive Edward and Harrison from Bruins in Exchange for Gendron and Rizzo - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forwards Keaton Mastrodonato and Kentai Isogai Recalled from Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Ontario Reign
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Defenceman Sean Larochelle to Amateur Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Providence Bruins Recall Brooklyn Kalmikov from Mariners, Sign Christopher Brown to PTO - Providence Bruins
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 54 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.