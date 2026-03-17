Bojangles Game Preview: March 17 & 18 vs Hartford

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are aiming to push their hot streak even further as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for a midweek set of games.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 35-18-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)

HFD - 22-30-4-2 (8th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 15.0% (t-26th) / 84.1% (t-5th)

HFD - 14.8% (t-28th) / 81.4% (16th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.33 GF/Game (8th) / 2.71 GA/Game (7th)

HFD - 2.62 GF/Game (29th) / 3.41 GA/Game (28th)

Head-To-Head

2-2-0-0

THE STORYLINES

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Atlantic Division race is heating up as the end of the regular season draws closer. The Checkers currently sit in third place, with a 13-point buffer between themselves and the fourth-place Bears, as well as two games in hand. On the other side, Charlotte is on the hunt for a top-two spot in the division - which would insure a first-round bye during the playoffs. The Checkers are seven points behind the second-place Penguins but have two games in hand over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Checkers' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is eight. That number goes down when the Checkers earn points in the standings and when the first team outside of the playoff picture fails to record points. When the number hits zero, that means a playoff berth has been locked in.

BRICK WALLS

The Checkers pulled off an impressive two-game sweep of the Bridgeport Islanders last weekend. Both contests saw the Charlotte netminder earn a shutout - the first via an 18-save performance from veteran Louis Domingue and the second via a 28-save showing from rookie Kirill Gerasimyuk. Those two contests marked the first time the Checkers have recorded back-to-back games with a shutout since Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 last season. They will look to keep that strong play on the back end rolling against a Hartford team that has scored three total goals over its last three games,

POWER OUTAGE

An 0-for-2 outing in Saturday's tilt extended what has been a tough stretch for the Charlotte man advantage. The team's most recent power-pay goal came on Feb. 16, making for a 12-game drought that has seen the Checkers go 0-for-29 on the power play.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Ben Steeves - 9 points in last 11 games

Noah Gregor - 5 points in last 5 games

Sandis Vilmanis - 3 points in last 3 games

Hartford

Adam Sykora - 9 points in last 11 games

Brendan Brisson - 4 points in last 2 games

Trey Fix-Wolansky - 14 points in last 9 games

THE INFO

Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day, presented by Renewal By Andersen!

Fans can bid now on the game-worn/issued St. Patrick's Day jerseys. The auction will close tonight at 9:15.

Wednesday is Winning Wednesday presented by Bud Light, featuring $2 draught beer and a free ticket to the game on April 12 if the Checkers win.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games this week are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to watch.

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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