Condors Star Wars Night Details for Saturday
Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Star Wars Night is Saturday as the Condors host the Calgary Wranglers, presented by Dignity Health, Clark Pest Control, 23ABC, and KERN 1180. There is a ton of intergalactic fun happening at the game, so check out all of the info below to make sure you do not miss out on any of the fun!
The Condors will wear specialty Droids themed Star Wars jerseys. The majority of the jerseys will be available starting Saturday via the Condors mobile app (jersey raffles + auctions) with the auction running through Sunday, March 29.
The post-game jersey auction will feature the jerseys of Calvin Pickard, Seth Griffith, James Hamblin, Connor Clattenburg, Quinn Hutson, and Isaac Howard. You must be present to bid.
The Golden Ticket Raffle is open now through Saturday featuring a #8 BB-8 custom jersey. Only 100 tickets will be sold at $30. To purchase your golden tickets, click here.
The first 2,000 fans at the game will receive a Condors lightsword courtesy of Clark Pest Control.
Meet members of the 501st Legion at the game as they roam the concourse and search for those dressed in their best Star Wars attire.
The pre-game party on the plaza with inflatables, obstacle courses and more begins at 5 p.m.
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