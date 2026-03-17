Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Max Grondin to PTO

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Max Grondin to a professional tryout contract, General Manager & Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Grondin, 25, has played in three games with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL this season tallying one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward has also skated in 28 games with the University of Ottawa leading the team in total points (30) and tied for the lead in goals (12). His 18 assists ranked second.

In 102 games with the Gee-Gees from 2021 to 2026, the Hearst, Ontario native tallied 41 goals and 36 assists. Prior to his collegiate career, Grondin spent four seasons in the OHL from 2016 to 2020 with the Peterborough Petes and Saginaw Spirit. He accumulated 89 points (42g, 47a) in 256 career games.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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