Bears Make Series of Roster Moves

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today several transactions involving the club and its affiliates, the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Washington has re-assigned forward Patrick Thomas from South Carolina to Hershey, while the Bears have signed defenseman Romain Rodzinski to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Additionally, the Bears have loaned forwards Kaden Bohlsen and Justin Nachbaur, and defenseman D.J. King to South Carolina.

Thomas, 21, scored the game-winning goal in his professional debut with the Bears on Oct. 18 vs. Springfield, and appeared in six games with Hershey before being re-assigned to South Carolina on Nov. 19, where he has contributed 16 points (3g, 13a) in 30 contests.

Rodzinski, 23, leads South Carolina's blue line in scoring with 32 points (9g, 23a) in 51 games, and his nine goals are tied for seventh in the ECHL among defensemen. The 6'1", 190-pound rearguard also made his American Hockey League debut this season with the Syracuse Crunch, appearing in two games while on a PTO.

Bohlsen, 25, has tallied two goals in five games with Hershey this season, and returns to South Carolina, where he leads the club's rookies in scoring with 27 points (18g, 9a) in 45 games.

Nachbaur, 26, has dressed in 31 games for Hershey this season, producing three points (2g, 1a). His 114 penalty minutes lead the Bears and are tied for 11th in the AHL. Nachbaur has also skated in three games with South Carolina.

King, 25, has collected two assists in 11 games with the Bears this season and has appeared in seven additional contests with the AHL's Iowa Wild. He returns to South Carolina where he has registered six points (2g, 4a) in 33 games.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey returns home to host Bridgeport on Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Night, featuring the perfect combination of hockey and roller coasters. All fans in attendance will also receive a 2026 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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