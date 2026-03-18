Wranglers Host Silver Knights in Doubleheader

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







It's a quick turnaround for the Wranglers, who wrapped up their doubleheader against Manitoba on Sunday and now welcome the Henderson Silver Knights to the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 17 and March 19.

Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. MT.

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The Matchup

The Wranglers are coming off a split with the Moose, with a dominant 7-2 victory on Friday night and a 4-2 loss in Sunday's matinee.

Justin Kirkland and Carter Wilkie scored for the Wranglers in the most recent outing, who twice battled back to tie the game but were unable to find the equalizer late.

Rookie goaltender Arsenii Sergeev made 42 saves in Sunday's contest, finishing the weekend with 84 stops across the two games.

Manitoba pulled ahead in the third period before adding an empty-net goal to seal the win.

"I thought we had a good first period, I thought we had a really good third, it just came down to a few little plays and we weren't able to finish on our chances," said head coach Brett Sutter following the loss.

"Just came down to a few little plays, we weren't able to finish some of our chances."

The defeat left the Wranglers ninth in the Pacific Division with 54 points and a 20-25-10-4 record.

Calgary and Henderson have seen little of each other this season, meeting only once previously in a November set.

The Wranglers earned a 6-4 victory on Nov. 15 before falling 5-2 in the rematch the following night.

The Other Side

The Silver Knights enter the series riding momentum after sweeping a weekend doubleheader against the Abbotsford Canucks, winning 4-1 on March 14 and 7-5 on March 15.

Currently sitting sixth in the Pacific Division, Henderson has turned things around in the second half of the season and has pushed into the playoff conversation.

Forward Trevor Connelly was a catalyst in the two wins, recording four points with one goal and three assists.

The rookie has totalled 32 points in 31 games with the Silver Knights this season.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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