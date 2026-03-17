Amerks Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day in Partnership with Gigi's Playhouse Rochester

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day presented by UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute supporting GiGi's Playhouse Rochester on Friday, March 20 when they host the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive pom poms courtesy of UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute.

Recognized globally each year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day has been officially observed since 2012 with an emphasis on raising awareness for the Down syndrome community and fostering a better understanding for those living with it. The date being the 21st day of the third month was chosen to represent the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Since 2017, GiGi's Playhouse Rochester has been offering free, direct educational, therapeutic, and career-building programs to individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. The positive and uplifting environment of GiGi's Playhouse Rochester will empower those individuals with Down syndrome and their families to reach their highest potential.

"We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Amerks again for World Down Syndrome Day, presented by UR Medicine | Wilmot Cancer Institute, to celebrate inclusion, kindness, and the limitless potential of individuals with Down syndrome," said Kristin Housel, Director of Playhouse Operations and Speech-Language Development at GiGi's Playhouse Rochester. "We're excited to welcome Amerks players and their families back to the Playhouse in the days leading up to the game and proud to work together to raise awareness and build a more accepting community for all."

For the second straight year, both organizations will participate in a series of events in the days leading up to the game, including Amerks players and their significant others preparing dinner at GiGi's Playhouse (372 N. Goodman St. in downtown Rochester), challenging kids and their families in a spirited game of broom ball, and skating at Tim Hortons Ice Plex (2700 Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road).

Tickets for the World Down Syndrome Day game are available for just $18 and can be purchased at www.amerks.com/gigisplayhouse. A portion of each ticket purchased through the online offer will be donated back to Gigi's Playhouse of Rochester.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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