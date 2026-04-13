2000's Throwback Celebration, Fan Appreciation Night Set for this Friday against Cleveland

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating their annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Stellar Roofing, supporting EVERY TREE on Friday, April 17 when they host the Cleveland Monsters in their 2025-26 regular-season home finale at The Blue Cross Arena.

As a way of thanking fans for the tremendous support they have once again shown the team this season, the Amerks will be giving away great prizes throughout the night, including a variety of autographed merchandise from the Amerks, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, as well as gift cards and coupons from various Amerks partners.

Fan Appreciation Night festivities begin with a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 12-ounce beer specials at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive jersey shaped keychains, while an additional 1,000 co-branded Amerks and Stellar Roofing rally towels will also be available pregame, courtesy of Stellar Roofing. For fans 21 and older attending Happy Hour, 2,500 co-branded Amerks and Genesee koozies will be distributed, courtesy of Genesee Brewing Company. Lastly, Toyota will be offering a limited number of 2025-56 Amerks Team Photos as a postgame giveaway, and The UPS Store will be supplying fans with coupons following the game.

The Amerks will wear their sixth and final set of throwback jerseys Friday against Cleveland to celebrate the conclusion of their historic 70th anniversary season. The modern-day jerseys feature a similar design worn by the team during its 50th anniversary season in 2005-06 with platinum accentuating the stars and numbers, signifying the franchise's longevity, permanence and stability as a Rochester institution.

The jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, with the proceeds benefitting EVERY TREE. To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction will be open for bidding beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 13 and closing at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 19. Winners will be contacted directly.

Prior to the game, the 2025-26 Team Awards will be presented, including the Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero and the Fairand/O'Neil Sportsmanship Award, while the Amerks Booster Club Awards, such as Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Player, will also be announced.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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