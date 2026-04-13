Kienan Draper Joins Grand Rapids

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Kienan Draper to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season and to a two-year AHL contract beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Draper, the son of former Red Wings legend Kris Draper, recently wrapped up his senior season at the University of Michigan, showing 18 points (5-13-18), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 40 games. Throughout his four-year collegiate career as a Wolverine, the 24-year-old logged 40 points (17-23-40), 144 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating in 133 outings. He became a two-time Big Ten champion at Michigan (2022-23, 2025-26) and reached the NCAA Frozen Four in three of the four campaigns. Draper was the 187th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to joining the college ranks, Draper spent one season in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Chilliwack Chiefs in 2021-22 and totaled 50 points (23-27-50) and 40 penalty minutes in 53 regular-season games, adding four points (1-3-4) in 11 postseason appearances. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native also competed in one full USHL season in 2020-21 with the Omaha Lancers, producing seven points (3-4-7) and 43 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season contests. Draper spent his youth career with the Little Caesars program in Detroit alongside current Griffins Carter Mazur and Jacob Truscott.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment.







American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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