Belleville Sens Run out of Playoff Runway After Spirited Matchups in Laval

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators fight with the Laval Rocket

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators fight with the Laval Rocket(Belleville Senators)

The Belleville Senators battled hard in a pair of playoff-style games in Laval against the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at Place Bell last weekend, but an overtime win and a regulation loss mean they won't have enough games left to make up the difference they need to qualify for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Belleville enters the final week of the 2025-26 season still 7th in the North Division, eight points back of the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), with just three games to play. The Sens are also two points behind the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), and can play spoiler when the Comets visit CAA Arena this week, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread as well.

The latest information on the 2025-26 Calder Cup Playoff Picture can be found by visiting the American Hockey League's daily playoff primer.

Here's a look back at last weekend's trip to Laval, ahead of the final three games of the season this week.

Friday, April 10, 2026: Belleville Senators - 7 @ Laval Rocket - 6

The Belleville Senators kept their playoff hopes alive for another night after a thrilling 7-6 overtime win in Laval on Friday Night. The Sens and Rocket traded goals throughout the night, in a feisty and physical affair that saw Xavier Bourgault net his first career AHL hat-trick, while Olle Lycksell (one goal, three assists) and Arthur Kaliyev (two goals, two assists) each had four-point nights. Tyler Boucher also tallied his 11th goal of the season, and Mads Sogaard stopped 28 of the 34 shots he faced.

Saturday, April 11, 2026: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Laval Rocket - 5

After extending their chances at making the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday, the Belleville Sens weren't able to come up with a repeat performance on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell, falling 5-2 to the Rocket and ultimately seeing their postseason hopes dashed. Tyler Boucher (12th) and Graeme Clarke (20th) tallied a few minutes apart in the first period for Belleville, but Laval would count five unanswered goals the rest of the way, including three in the second period and two empty netters in the third. Jackson Parsons started the game for Belleville and stopped 17 of 20 shots he faced before leaving after the second period and being replaced by Mads Sogaard, who turned aside all nine shots he was tested with.

Recent Transactions:

Apr.7/26: #36 Luke Mistelbacher (F) - ADD - Signed to ATO

Apr.8/26: #26 Carter Yakemchuk (D) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Apr.8/26: #39 Landen Hookey (F) - DELETE - Returned on loan to Allen (ECHL)

Apr.12/26: #42 Hayden Hodgson (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 67 (3rd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Goals: 39 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 36 (T-11th AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 16 (2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +14

#58 Samuel Bolduc (D)

Penalty Minutes: 134 (10th AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 2.77

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .909

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 8

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 2

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators wrap up the 2025-26 season with a trio of divisional games. On Wednesday, the Sens host Utica at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena, before Welcoming the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for Fan Appreciation Night on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Fans will be able to meet their favourite players on the red carpet before Friday's game, which also includes a flag giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, the annual player awards ceremony and more fun! Then, on Saturday, the Sens travel to Syracuse for their season finale against the Crunch, at 7:00 p.m., at Upstate Medical University Arena.

All upcoming games can be heard for free on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes before puck drop. You can also watch along by subscribing to AHLTV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info:

Single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in the 2025-26 regular season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are also on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Gifting' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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