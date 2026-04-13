Iowa's Hunter Haight Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild forward Hunter Haight has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 12, 2026.

Haight scored five goals and totaled six points in three games for Iowa last week, culminating in a recall to the parent Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

On Tuesday evening in Texas, Haight's second goal of the night with 13:08 remaining in regulation snapped a tie and propelled the Wild to a 5-2 victory. On Wednesday, he ended a scoreless draw late in the second period with what proved to be his second consecutive game-winning goal as Iowa went on to a 4-0 win over the Stars. And on Friday, Haight scored twice more and added an assist in Iowa's 5-4 win at Rockford; all five of his goals during the week came with the score tied to give the Wild a lead.

Haight, who represented the Wild at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, has recorded 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 51 AHL games this season following a rookie campaign in which he notched 20 goals and 34 points in 67 contests with Iowa in 2024-25. The 22-year-old native of Strathroy, Ont., made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2025, and has one assist in seven NHL games this season.

Haight was a second-round choice by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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