Dallas Stars Sign Forward Christian Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Christian Fitzgerald to a one-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2026-27. Fitzgerald will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the year.

Fitzgerald, 23, recently finished his senior season at University of Wisconsin where he collected 31 points (16-15- 31) in 39 games. His 31 points were an NCAA career high for the forward while ranking third on the team. Among Badger skaters this season, Fitzgerald led the team in power-play goals (9) while ranking second in goals (16), shots taken (105) and tied for fifth in assists (15).

Prior to his time at University of Wisconsin, the Coquitlam, B.C. native, spent his freshman season (2022-23) with Minnesota State University, becoming a CCHA Champion and registering 29 points (16-13- 29) through 38 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of plus-9. Fitzgerald skated in 151 career NCAA games, totaling 101 points (45-56- 101).

Before his NCAA career, the 6-foot, 186 pound forward also spent time in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2019-2022, scoring 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points in 93 games. He earned the Brett Hull Trophy for the BCHL top scorer during the 2020-21 season where he totaled 33 points (13-20- 33) with the Surrey Eagles.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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