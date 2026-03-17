Monsters Drop 4-2 Contest to Marlies

Published on March 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Cleveland Monsters lost to the Toronto Marlies (30-20-5-5) 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 32-20-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland scored the only goal of the opening period on the power play at 5:19 from Zach Aston-Reese with assists from Luca Pinelli and Dysin Mayo to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Toronto's Alex Nylander scored on the man advantage at 2:25 of the middle period to make it a 1-1 game through two frames. Luca Del Bel Belluz put Cleveland up 2-1 with a tally at 12:27 of the third period off feeds from Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm and Hunter McKown. The Marlies bounced back with three unanswered goals from Ryan Tverberg at 12:59, Logan Shaw at 14:26 and Nylander notched his second goal of the game in empty net fashion at 17:44 for the 4-2 Toronto win.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 shots in defeat while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby made 26 saves for the win.

The Monsters continue the road trip by taking on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, March 18th, at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

TOR 0 1 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/4 0/1 2 min / 1 inf

TOR 25 1/1 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 25 3 22-13-4

TOR Hildeby W 28 2 7-4-5

Cleveland Record: 32-20-6-1, 3rd North Division

Toronto Record: 30-20-5-5, 4th North Division







American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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