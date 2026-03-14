Monsters Tame Wolf Pack, 3-1, in Road Win
Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hartford Wolf Pack (22-29-4-2) 3-1 on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 32-19-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Guillaume Richard cracked things open just 3:05 into the contest with a goal off feeds from James Malatesta and Roman Ahcan for the 1-0 lead. Hartford's Brendan Brisson scored at 13:17 to force a tie game through 20 minutes. Richard added his second tally at 19:30 of the second frame with helpers from Justin Pearson and Dysin Mayo to take the Monsters into the final period up 2-1. Forward Jack Williams earned the empty net goal with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the lone assist at 19:52 of the third stanza to seal a 3-1 victory for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 18 shots before leaving due to injury, followed by Ivan Fedotov turning aside 9 shots for the win while Hartford's Dylan Garand made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters now head to Toronto to take on the Marlies on Tuesday, March 17th, at 1:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 1 1 - - 3 HFD 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 30 0/4 3/3 15 min / 6 inf HFD 28 0/3 4/4 40 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko ND 18 1 10-7-3 CLE Fedotov W 9 0 22-12-4 HFD Garand L 27 2 14-15-2 Cleveland Record: 32-19-6-1, 3rd North Division Hartford Record: 22-29-4-2, 8th Atlantic Division
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