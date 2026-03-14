Condors Burn Stars, 4-1

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Matt Tomkins stopped 22 of 23 as the Bakersfield Condors (31-17-10, 72pts) killed off six power plays en route to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars (27-24-4, 58pts) on Friday. It was Tomkins third straight win.

Texas led 1-0 off a scramble at the goal mouth at 5:11 of the first period. Bakersfield would pull even after a power play had just expired when Sam Poulin (16th) found the back of the net from in tight.

Seth Griffith (16th) made it 2-1 early in the second period off a forecheck turnover from James Hamblin.

The Condors would limit the Stars to six shots in the third and added empty-net goals from Daniel D'Amato (6th) and Roby Jarventie (17th) for the 4-1 final.

Poulin, Griffith, and Jarventie all had a goal and assist on the night. Hamblin has 25 points in his last 27 games.

Bakersfield improved 11-2-4 in its last 17 against Texas. Connor Clattenburg returned to the lineup from injury after missing 24 games. The Condors played with 11 forwards and 7 d-men after Max Jones was recalled by Edmonton earlier in the night.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the weekend on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Cedar Park. It's game two of a three-game road trip. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets)







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.