Condors Burn Stars, 4-1
Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Matt Tomkins stopped 22 of 23 as the Bakersfield Condors (31-17-10, 72pts) killed off six power plays en route to a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars (27-24-4, 58pts) on Friday. It was Tomkins third straight win.
Texas led 1-0 off a scramble at the goal mouth at 5:11 of the first period. Bakersfield would pull even after a power play had just expired when Sam Poulin (16th) found the back of the net from in tight.
Seth Griffith (16th) made it 2-1 early in the second period off a forecheck turnover from James Hamblin.
The Condors would limit the Stars to six shots in the third and added empty-net goals from Daniel D'Amato (6th) and Roby Jarventie (17th) for the 4-1 final.
Poulin, Griffith, and Jarventie all had a goal and assist on the night. Hamblin has 25 points in his last 27 games.
Bakersfield improved 11-2-4 in its last 17 against Texas. Connor Clattenburg returned to the lineup from injury after missing 24 games. The Condors played with 11 forwards and 7 d-men after Max Jones was recalled by Edmonton earlier in the night.
UP NEXT
The Condors wrap up the weekend on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Cedar Park. It's game two of a three-game road trip. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary (click here for tickets)
American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026
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