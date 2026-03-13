Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Kraws and Reassign Arno Tiefensee to Idaho

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled goaltender Ben Kraws from the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas. Additionally, the Stars reassigned goaltender Arno Tiefensee from Texas to Idaho.

Kraws, 25, has a 13-8-1 record in 23 appearances with the Steelheads, with a 3.18 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. The second-year pro also suited up in four games for Texas early this season, with a 0-3-0 record, a 4.34 GAA and .840 SV%.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on Mar. 24, 2024.

Tiefensee, 23, has a 9-5-0 resume in 17 games with Texas, including a 2.89 GAA and .902 SV%. He also earned his first AHL shutout Jan. 23 at Rockford. The rookie goaltender started the season with Idaho and posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.64 GAA and .916 SV%.

The Weiswasser, Germany native was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Stars begin a four-game homestand tonight against the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. A limited number of tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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